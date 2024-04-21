J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

PFE opened at $26.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.