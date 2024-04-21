Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.81%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

