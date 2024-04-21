Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 15,329 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Globe Life worth $31,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.7 %

Globe Life stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

