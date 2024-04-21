SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

