United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

