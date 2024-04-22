Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

