American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

