argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.16.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $360.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.17. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

