argenx’s (ARGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $521.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $471.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $528.16.

argenx stock opened at $360.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

