Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

