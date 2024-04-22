Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $225,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 50.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.