Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$35.57

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.57.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Canadian Utilities news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$30.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.73.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

