Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.11% of Cavco Industries worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $358.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.93. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

