Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

