Cerity Partners LLC Sells 394 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.