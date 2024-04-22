CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Issues Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. CIB Marine Bancshares has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.37.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

