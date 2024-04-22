CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Issues Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.
CIB Marine Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. CIB Marine Bancshares has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.37.
About CIB Marine Bancshares
