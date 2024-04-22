Cwm LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 5.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period.

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

