Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDR opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,465 shares of company stock worth $4,847,868 in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.