goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$189.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$173.43 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

