Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $194.47 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,755,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,653,000 after buying an additional 277,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.94.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

