Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 7,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $62.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

