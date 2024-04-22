Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Sells $52,695.04 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 109 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,180.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 130 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $2,610.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $898,765.47.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06.

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.