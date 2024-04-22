International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 83,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $58.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.