Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $95.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

