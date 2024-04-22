Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $4.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KC stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $672.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.