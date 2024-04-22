Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 307.80 Average PT from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.80 ($3.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.60) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($668,245.46). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,025.52). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.03), for a total value of £536,801.58 ($668,245.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,662 shares of company stock worth $669,356 and sold 324,303 shares worth $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 243.02 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,494.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.69. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.22).

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28,571.43%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

