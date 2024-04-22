Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

