Molina Healthcare (MOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY24 guidance at at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 23.500- EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $367.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.33 and its 200-day moving average is $371.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.