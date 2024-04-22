Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

