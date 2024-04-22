Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

IP opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

