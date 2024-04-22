Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

