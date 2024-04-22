Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.38 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $754.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

