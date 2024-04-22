Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $60.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.