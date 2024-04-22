Sigma Planning Corp Takes $1.78 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

