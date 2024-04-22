SVB Wealth LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 24,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

