SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

DXCM opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

