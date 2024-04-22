Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $497.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.52 and its 200-day moving average is $479.37.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

