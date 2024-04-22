Travel + Leisure (TNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TNL opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.