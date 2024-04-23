2,268 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBND. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $811,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBND opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

