500 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Plexus by 93.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $5,865,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,491,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,875. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

