American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.25-$3.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of AAL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.