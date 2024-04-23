Analysts Offer Predictions for Novartis AG’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.36. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

