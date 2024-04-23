Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOUS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

