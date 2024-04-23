Arch Resources (ARCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

