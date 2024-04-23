Banner Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

BANR stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 923.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

