Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

