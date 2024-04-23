Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.