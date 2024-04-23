Brokers Set Expectations for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $384.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

