Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QETAU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Get Quetta Acquisition alerts:

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QETAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quetta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quetta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.