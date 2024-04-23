Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,610 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 18.8 %

CIFR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.